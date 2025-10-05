Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will face each other in a Week 5 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots online in the USA on Fubo]

The Buffalo Bills are off to a blazing start this season, standing as one of the league’s last unbeaten teams after impressive victories over the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins, and Saints. Now aiming for a fifth consecutive win to stay atop the standings, Buffalo will square off against a surging New England Patriots squad.

The Patriots are riding high after a dominant 42-13 win over the Panthers, evening their record at 2-2 and gaining serious momentum heading into this showdown. Don’t miss this matchup — it’s shaping up to be one of the must-watch games of the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots match be played?

Buffalo Bills take on New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET).

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots – Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Advertisement

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

see also Josh Allen reveals secret behind Bills’ mindset and having ‘don’t blink’ attitude

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS and NBC Universo.