Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Buffalo Bills will face New England Patriots in a Week 5 clash of the 2025 NFL regular season. USA fans can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

By Leonardo Herrera

Elijah Moore of the Buffalo Bills
© Bryan M. Bennett/Getty ImagesElijah Moore of the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will face each other in a Week 5 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots online in the USA on Fubo]

The Buffalo Bills are off to a blazing start this season, standing as one of the league’s last unbeaten teams after impressive victories over the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins, and Saints. Now aiming for a fifth consecutive win to stay atop the standings, Buffalo will square off against a surging New England Patriots squad.

The Patriots are riding high after a dominant 42-13 win over the Panthers, evening their record at 2-2 and gaining serious momentum heading into this showdown. Don’t miss this matchup — it’s shaping up to be one of the must-watch games of the week.

Advertisement

When will the Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots match be played?

Buffalo Bills take on New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET).

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots – Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots – Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Advertisement

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM
CT: 7:20 PM
MT: 6:20 PM
PT: 5:20 PM

Josh Allen reveals secret behind Bills’ mindset and having ‘don’t blink’ attitude

see also

Josh Allen reveals secret behind Bills’ mindset and having ‘don’t blink’ attitude

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS and NBC Universo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: NBA Preseason game

Where to watch Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Where to watch Porto vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga
Soccer

Where to watch Porto vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Dodgers HC Dave Roberts delivers strong message about Roki Sasaki’s role ahead of remaining postseason games
MLB

Dodgers HC Dave Roberts delivers strong message about Roki Sasaki’s role ahead of remaining postseason games

Better Collective Logo