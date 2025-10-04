Josh Allen reveals secret behind Bills’ mindset and having ‘don’t blink’ attitude

If there is one team in the NFL who has an aura of invincibility right now is the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen commands this team and now he has given an insight on why they win all games even if the odds are stacked against them.

“We have this don’t blink mindset,” Allen told former player Devin McCourty. “It doesn’t matter, we can be down two scores in the 4th quarter with four minutes left. We’re still gonna play our game, nobody is gonna try to force anything or push. And ultimately, we’re gonna rely on each other.“

Allen also gave credit to Von Miller, now a member of the Washington Commanders, for kick starting this mindset. “Some of the talks that we had, and visions that we had for this team, still kind of speak to me,” Allen said. “He was the one who brought that over.”

Now everybody follows this ideology

As Allen said, all members of the team have the same mindset now. They know that all must be on the same boat for the magic to happen. Josh Allen plays Superman when needed, but the rest of the crew is always pushing forward too, hence all things are possible.

James Cook, running back for the Buffalo Bills

Every hero needs a sidekick and Allen might have found it in running back James Cook. The running back is absolutely amazing and helps Allen move the chains. Cook has 401 rushing yards and five touchdowns already this season. He is Allen’s best weapon right now.

The team is not perfect, but still dominate

When you take a look at the Bills’ roster, they have good trenches, they have an amazing quarterback and running game. However, they don’t have a reliable secondary and their receiving corp is not as good. Still, this team is able to be explosive and win every single game there is in the NFL.

Josh Allen is like a mythical creature. Built like tight end, runs like a running back, plays quarterback and has an alpha mentality. All their teammates will easily follow into a leader like that. This is why the Bills are a Super Bowl or bust team.