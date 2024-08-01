Chicago Bears clash with Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL Preseason Hall of Fame Game. Stay tuned to our comprehensive coverage for all the kickoff details and streaming options available in the USA.

The Chicago Bears are set to face off against the Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL Preseason Hall of Fame Game, promising an electrifying showdown. This pivotal clash is sure to deliver high-octane action, so make sure to check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options nationwide to catch every thrilling moment.

[Watch Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The wait is almost over, and football fans across the country can finally get their fix as the 2024 NFL preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game. This highly anticipated matchup will set the stage for the season ahead, offering a first glimpse of the action before the regular season games begin.

One of the main attractions will be the debut of this year’s top draft picks, though Chicago Bears fans may be disappointed as Caleb Williams is unlikely to take the field. Despite his absence, the game promises to deliver excitement and entertainment, marking a thrilling start to the football season.

When will the Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans match be played?

The Chicago Bears are set to clash with the Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL Preseason Hall of Fame Game this Thursday, August 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as Chicago Bears face off against Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL Preseason Hall of Fame Game! Tune in to Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ABC, NFL Plus.