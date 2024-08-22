Trending topics:
Where to watch Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

Chicago Bears on the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 NFL preseason clash. Whether you're looking for kickoff times or live streaming details in the USA, here is everything you need to know to catch the game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireKansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz

By Leonardo Herrera

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying matchup as the Chicago Bears face Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 NFL Preseason clash. Fans can catch the action live by tuning into Fubo (with a free trial) or opting for the NFL Network.

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM
CT: 7:20 PM
MT: 6:20 PM
PT: 5:20 PM

Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

When will the Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

The Chicago Bears clash against Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 NFL preseason matchup this Thursday, August 22, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs: Match Preview

The Chicago Bears will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 NFL preseason showdown that’s sure to bring plenty of excitement. Fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action, so be sure to check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch the game live in the USA.

[Watch Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a highly anticipated preseason clash, the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, two teams with contrasting starts, will face off. The Chiefs, despite being the reigning two-time champions, have stumbled early with two surprising losses. Now, they’re eager to bounce back and secure a win to regain momentum heading into the regular season.

On the other side, the Chicago Bears have impressed, remaining undefeated in three games. Their winning streak includes dominant performances against the Houston Texans (21-17), Buffalo Bills (33-6), and Cincinnati Bengals (27-3). The Bears now aim to keep their perfect record intact as they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in what promises to be a thrilling matchup.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

