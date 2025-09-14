Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys will face off against New York Giants in a Week 2 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants online in the USA on Fubo

Two NFC East rivals are set to clash as both search for their first win of the season, with the Dallas Cowboys coming off a narrow 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dak Prescott aiming to get his offense on track.

On the other side will be the New York Giants, who are also trying to rebound after dropping their opener 21-6 to the Washington Commanders, setting the stage for a critical early-season showdown.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants match be played?

Dallas Cowboys take on New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Russell Wilson of the New York Giants – Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.