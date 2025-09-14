Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys will face New York Giants in a Week 2 clash of the 2025 NFL regular season. USA fans can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

By Leonardo Herrera

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesDak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys will face off against New York Giants in a Week 2 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants online in the USA on Fubo]

Two NFC East rivals are set to clash as both search for their first win of the season, with the Dallas Cowboys coming off a narrow 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dak Prescott aiming to get his offense on track.

On the other side will be the New York Giants, who are also trying to rebound after dropping their opener 21-6 to the Washington Commanders, setting the stage for a critical early-season showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants match be played?

Dallas Cowboys take on New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Russell Wilson of the New York Giants – Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Russell Wilson of the New York Giants – Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys sign potential key weapon for Dak Prescott

see also

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys sign potential key weapon for Dak Prescott

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sends direct warning to Giants player who injured him in 2024
NFL

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sends direct warning to Giants player who injured him in 2024

Giants rookie Abdul Carter delivers bold warning towards Dak Prescott ahead of clash vs Cowboys
NFL

Giants rookie Abdul Carter delivers bold warning towards Dak Prescott ahead of clash vs Cowboys

Is Xavier Worthy playing Week 2 vs Eagles? Possible return date for Chiefs WR revealed
NFL

Is Xavier Worthy playing Week 2 vs Eagles? Possible return date for Chiefs WR revealed

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Better Collective Logo