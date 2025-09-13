Jerry Jones’ Cowboys sign potential key weapon for Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to improve their roster bit by bit. After having a hole on the roster, Jerry Jones just signed a new wide receiver to bolster Dak Prescott‘s weapons.

Ryan Flournoy is off the practice roster and included in the 53-man roster. Flournoy actually debuted last week against the Eagles, where he played on special teams, but he was a temporary elevation then.

Flournoy played 11 games last season and he had 10 catches for 102 yards as well as his usual special teams output. The Cowboys have two very good receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but then lack some depth. That’s where Flournoy enters the scene, as a role player with capacity to make explosive plays every now and again.

Cowboys’ wide receivers are in the eye of the storm

After their Week 1 loss, the Cowboys’ receivers were heavily criticized. CeeDee Lamb is one of the best players on the roster and arguably a top 5 receiver in the NFL. However, he had four drops against the Eagles, the most one player has had in a single game since 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.

As for Pickens, he only had three catches for 30 yards and was a non-factor in the game. Hence, both stars need to ramp up their production if they want to help Dak Prescott. If not, the quarterback might opt to look for alternatives in his progressions.

The Cowboys will be a pass-heavy offense

The thing with the Cowboys is that they might need to be a pass-heavy offense. The likelyhood is they will trail for most games. Also, when you have a highly paid quarterback like Dak Prescott paired with Lamb and Pickens, the temptation to throw the ball is always there.

There’s also questions regarding the team’s running game. In Week 1, Javonte Williams had a very good game. Still, he is not expected to keep a high level of explosiveness throughout the season. After all, he only got a $3 million, one-year deal. The team is not counting on him to be a world-beater.