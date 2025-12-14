Trending topics:
NFL

Is Deebo Samuel playing today for Commanders vs Giants in 2025 NFL Week 15?

Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders are facing challenges in the regular season, and as they prepare for their upcoming game against the New York Giants, there is a palpable sense of anticipation among the fans.

By Santiago Tovar

Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders warms up.
© David Berding/Getty ImagesDeebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders warms up.

With the Washington Commanders already eliminated from playoff contention this NFL season, they are set to face another team whose focus has shifted to next year: the New York Giants. Anticipation surrounds Deebo Samuel‘s potential return to the field, and the fanbase is eager to witness a victory over the Giants.

According to the latest injury report, Deebo Samuel‘s status is uncertain for today’s game against the New York Giants. He has been listed as questionable due to illness, which raises concerns about his availability.

Without Samuel, the Commanders find themselves in a challenging position to secure a win, even though the Giants‘ 2-11 regular season record suggests they might be an easier opponent. However, NFL outcomes can be unpredictable, and a loss could solidify the Commanders as the NFC’s worst franchise this season.

Conversely, the Giants have little at stake in this NFL season as they look ahead to the future. Despite their struggles this season, they aim to finish strong and demonstrate that their talent should not be underestimated.

Commanders face uncertainty with another key player

In addition to Deebo Samuel’s potential absence, the Commanders face uncertainty with RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., who is listed as questionable on the injury report due to a groin injury. His participation in the game against the Giants remains in doubt.

Dan Quinn reveals significant injury update on Jayden Daniels ahead of upcoming Commanders games

Dan Quinn reveals significant injury update on Jayden Daniels ahead of upcoming Commanders games

The Commanders will also be without their star Jaylen Daniels, as he has been ruled out due to an elbow injury. Alongside Daniels, several other players have been sidelined and listed as out on the injury report:

  • Drake Jackson
  • Jonathan Jones
  • Zach Ertz

Given these circumstances, the Commanders must navigate one of their last three regular-season challenges to avoid ending the season with the worst record in the NFC.

