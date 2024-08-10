Jacksonville Jaguars take on Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 NFL matchup. Stay with us for complete coverage, including kickoff details and how to stream the game live across the U.S.

Where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs will face against each other in a 2024 NFL Preseason showdown, promising fans an electrifying display of football. Be sure to tune in by checking local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the action live in the USA.

[Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off in their first preseason matchup. The Jaguars had a more promising run with a 9-8 record, but they too missed the cut, finishing just one game behind the division-leading Houston Texans.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set on replicating their success from the 2023 season, where they dominated as reigning champions, fueled by the exceptional play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With Mahomes leading the charge, the Chiefs are eager to kick off 2024 by extending their winning streak.

When will the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday, August 10, in a 2024 NFL Preseason showdown. The game kicks off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as Jacksonville Jaguars face Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 NFL Preseason Game. Tune in to Fubo (free trial). Other options: NFL Network.