Where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Jacksonville Jaguars will face New England Patriots in a Week 7 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots will face each other in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action, with game times and streaming options readily accessible to ensure they catch every moment from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

[Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are set to face off in a matchup between two teams struggling at the bottom of the standings. Both squads currently sit at 1-5, and while a win won’t dramatically alter their postseason outlook, it offers a chance to lift spirits and potentially spark some momentum.

With the playoffs likely out of reach, each team will be looking for anything positive to take away from what has been a disappointing season. For the Jaguars and Patriots, this game is more about pride and finding some rhythm as the season progresses. A victory would give one team a slight boost, improving their record to 2-5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots match be played?

Jacksonville Jaguars take on New England Patriots in the Week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 20, with kickoff set for 9:30 AM (ET).

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide receiver Gabe Davis – IMAGO / Action Plus

Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

see also NFL News: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield gets key player back for clash against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots in the USA

This NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: NFL Network.