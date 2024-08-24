Where to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on Dallas Cowboys in a 2024 NFL preseason showdown. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff times to live streaming options in the USA.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

Gear up for a high-octane preseason showdown as the Los Angeles Chargers square off against the Dallas Cowboys in an exhilarating 2024 NFL clash. Don’t miss a moment of the action—catch all the live excitement on Fubo with a free trial or tune in to the NFL Network to watch the gridiron battle unfold.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

When will the Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in a 2024 NFL preseason showdown this Saturday, August 24, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM (ET).

see also NFL News: Drew Bledsoe takes another big shot at Tom Brady

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys: Match Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in an exciting 2024 NFL preseason matchup. Fans across the nation will be eager to tune in, so make sure to check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the action live.

[Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Los Angeles Chargers are eager to rebound after a tough start to the preseason, where they dropped both of their first two games. A 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was followed by a 16-3 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, leaving the Chargers searching for a spark as they gear up for their next matchup.

On the other side, the Dallas Cowboys have shown flashes of promise. After narrowly falling to the Rams 13-12 in their preseason opener, they bounced back with an impressive 27-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Cowboys aim to build on that momentum and secure a second consecutive win.

Advertisement