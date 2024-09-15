Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Minnesota Vikings face San Francisco 49ers in the Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

San<br /> Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
By Leonardo Herrera

The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the country won’t want to miss a moment of this showdown, and here’s everything you need to know about the game time and streaming options to catch all the action.

[Watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are set to clash after both teams opened the season with dominant performances. The 49ers showcased their strength against the New York Jets, cruising to a commanding win, highlighted by a dominant second quarter where they outscored the Jets 13-0. With that victory, San Francisco proved they’re ready to build on last season’s success.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings made a statement of their own by dismantling the New York Giants, securing a decisive 28-6 victory. Both teams now aim to keep their early momentum rolling as they look to start the season 2-0. However, only one of these early-season powerhouses will maintain their perfect record after this showdown.

When will the Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

The Minnesota Vikings clash with the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 2 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 15. The game will kick off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM

NFL insider strongly blasts Tom Brady for his new role as broadcaster

see also

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

The Minnesota Vikings‘ 2024 NFL matchup against the San Francisco 49ers will be available for live streaming on Fubo, where fans can take advantage of a free trial. The game will also air on CBS, giving viewers another option to catch all the action.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field.

