Where to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

The New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 5 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can stay locked in from start to finish with game times and streaming options readily available, ensuring they won’t miss a single moment of action from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins are set to clash in a high-stakes divisional matchup, with both teams struggling to find their footing. The Patriots are coming off a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while the Dolphins were defeated by the Tennessee Titans. With both teams sitting at 1-3, this game could be pivotal in determining the direction of their seasons.

A loss would drop either team to a concerning 1-4, a position that would be increasingly hard to recover from in a competitive AFC race. Both squads will be desperate for a win to improve to 2-3 and reignite their hopes of climbing out of the early-season slump.

When will the New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins match be played?

New England Patriots play against Miami Dolphins in the Week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 6, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins in the USA

This NFL game between New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on FOX.