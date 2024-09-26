Where to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

New York Giants will face Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

The New York Giants are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can catch every moment of the action, with game times and streaming options easily accessible, allowing them to follow the game from kickoff to the final whistle without missing a beat.

Watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys live for FREE in the USA on Fubo

In Week 4, two teams looking to turn around slow starts will clash as the Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants. The Cowboys are coming off a narrow 28-25 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, dropping their record to 1-2. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas are eager to avoid further setbacks and will be determined to get back on track in front of their home crowd.

The Giants, also sitting at 1-2, are aiming to build momentum after snapping a two-game losing streak with a win. A victory against the Cowboys would level their record at 2-2 and position them more favorably in the division race. However, overcoming a tough Dallas team on the road presents a significant challenge for New York.

When will the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

New York Giants will face Dallas Cowboys in the Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Thursday, September 26, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

This NFL game between New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on ABC.