Where to watch New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

New York Giants face Minnesota Vikings in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireMinnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall

By Leonardo Herrera

The New York Giants will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season, kicking off an exciting start to the year. Fans across the USA can tune in by checking their local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the action live.

The 2024 NFL season is off to a thrilling start, with several exciting matchups already in the books. One of the highlights so far was the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens, showcasing the Chiefs‘ continued dominance. But there’s still plenty of football to come, with marquee matchups that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

One showdown to circle on the calendar is the upcoming clash between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. The Vikings, who finished 10th in the NFC last season, are eager to turn the page on a disappointing 2023 campaign. Meanwhile, the Giants, 13th in the NFC last year, are equally determined to get back on track in 2024. Both teams are looking to bounce back, making this a must-watch battle between two storied franchises aiming for redemption.

When will the New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings match be played?

New York Giants take on Minnesota Vikings in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 8. The game is scheduled for an 1:00 PM (ET) start.

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA

This NFL 2024 season game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on FOX as an additional viewing option.

