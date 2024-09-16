Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Philadelphia Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans in the USA can catch all the action from kickoff to the final whistle with complete game times and streaming options available to ensure they don’t miss a moment.

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the 2024 NFL season with a hard-fought yet convincing 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The win gives the Eagles a solid 1-0 start, and they’ll be looking to build on that momentum in their upcoming matchup as they aim to extend their undefeated record.

On the other side, the Atlanta Falcons are coming off a disappointing 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener. The Falcons will be eager to bounce back and avoid a second straight defeat as they seek to get their season back on track.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons match be played?

Philadelphia Eagles face Atlanta Falcons in a Week 2 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, September 16, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons in the USA

The NFL matchup between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons will be available for live streaming on Fubo, where fans can take advantage of a free trial. The game will also air on ESPN, giving viewers another option to catch all the action.