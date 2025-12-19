Puka Nacua sparked a frenzy on social media after the Los Angeles Rams suffered a stunning loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an epic game that could decide the NFC West champion.

The star wide receiver posted a message on X about the referees that was deleted minutes later. “Can you say I was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”

Matthew Stafford and Puka had an amazing night, but it was not enough. During the postgame press conference, Nacua clarified what happened. “Just a moment of frustration after a tough and intense game like that. Just think of the opportunities that I could have done better, take it out of their hands. It was just a moment of frustration.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened with Puka Nacua?

Puka Nacua had previously criticized NFL referees during the week, saying that with their calls they wanted to be on television. Now, after a controversial backward pass by Sam Darnold on a two-point conversion, the wide receiver once again took a shot at the officiating crew.

Puka Nacua could be punished or suspended

Puka Nacua could be fined or suspended because, in recent days, he has taken several actions that could violate the NFL’s conduct policy. The player had a controversial episode on a livestream and has now committed another mistake on X.

Advertisement

see also What happens if Rams lose today against Seahawks on TNF in Week 16 of 2025 NFL season?

“Just the opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of. Some of the moments that we put in the officials hands. The two-point extra plays. Just felt like we could have executed to not put ourselves in those situations. I know that’s something we’ll improve on.”