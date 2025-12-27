Rams star Puka Nacua breaks silence after fine for criticizing officiating

One of the standout stories at the end of Week 16 in the NFL was the controversial officiating in the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay’s team was far from satisfied with the calls, with Puka Nacua being one of the most outspoken critics on the matter.

After showing his frustration over what happened at Lumen Field, Nacua was outspoken on social media, prompting the NFL to take action against the LA Rams star. After accepting the fine, the wide receiver broke his silence on the matter.

“That one, it definitely hurt,” Nacua told reporters, in his first media availability since the fine was imposed. “I think it was something I was expecting. It was a learning moment and an experience to learn from and to never let happen again.

“There are going to be moments of frustration later on in my career whether it’s ups and downs on my personal half or on the team’s half so being able to manage those emotions and send that energy in the right direction.”

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

Nacua’s frustration

Following the Rams‘ tough overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on December 18th, Puka Nacua sparked controversy by openly criticizing the officiating. In a since-deleted post on X, Nacua sarcastically thanked the “stripes” for their “contribution” to the game, later admitting his comments stemmed from frustration over a controversial two-point conversion reversal and inconsistent calls.

These remarks, combined with a prior livestream where he called referees “the worst” and suggested they make calls just to get “camera time,” resulted in a $25,000 fine from the NFL.

Puka Nacua takes a leading role in the offense

With Davante Adams likely sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to injury, the Rams’ offense will rely even more heavily on Puka Nacua to carry the passing game. While this provides bad news for Matthew Stafford as he loses his top veteran target, it forces Nacua into a clear primary role where his playmaking ability will be the deciding factor in the team’s playoff push.