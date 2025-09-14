Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers play against Seattle Seahawks in a Week 2 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The Steelers opened their season in dramatic fashion, edging the Jets 34-32 in a hard-fought debut that showcased both resilience and high expectations for 2025 as they chase bigger goals than last year.

Pittsburgh now look to build on that momentum against a Seattle team still searching for its footing after a narrow 17-13 loss to the 49ers in Week 1, with the Seahawks eager to rebound and avoid a second straight setback.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers will face Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.