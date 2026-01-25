Where to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA: NFC Conference Final

Seattle Seahawks square off with Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Conference Final. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams online in the USA on Fubo]

A marquee showdown with Super Bowl implications is on deck, as two legitimate contenders collide with everything on the line. Seattle rolls into this matchup brimming with confidence after dismantling the San Francisco 49ers 41–6, a statement win that reaffirmed its championship credentials.

The bar rises even higher against the Los Angeles Rams, who arrivefresh off a gritty 20–17 victory over the Chicago Bears, proving they can grind out results when it matters most. With both teams eyeing a February trip to the sport’s biggest stage, this clash has all the ingredients of a playoff-level battle that fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams match be played?

Seattle Seahawks play against Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Conference Final this Sunday, January 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM (ET).

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams – Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA

The NFL matchup between Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX, FOX One.