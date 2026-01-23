Trending topics:
Seahawks confirm Sam Darnold is limited with injury to face Rams in 2026 NFL playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks announced the latest update on Sam Darnold and his oblique injury ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sam Darnold quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks confirmed that, for the second consecutive day, Sam Darnold was limited in practice ahead of the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The star quarterback has an oblique injury that has been bothering him since last week. Darnold was limited on Thursday and Wednesday, and the team’s head coach, Mike Macdonald, admitted that they expect he will be able to make some throws in Friday’s practice.

Sam Darnold had a very modest performance in the Divisional Round against the 49ers: 12 of 17 for 123 yards and one touchdown. The Seahawks leaned on the running game and their strong defense to get within just one win of the Super Bowl.

Is Sam Darnold out for Seahawks to face Rams?

No. Sam Darnold is expected to play for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. However, it is unclear whether his oblique injury could be a serious issue in clutch moments.

Seahawks are favorites against Rams

Despite Sam Darnold’s injury and the confirmed absence of running back Zach Charbonnet, the Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites for the matchup against the Rams. This is the third time both teams have faced each other this season.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
