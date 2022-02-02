Only two quarterbacks have been lucky enough to win a College Football Playoff and a Super Bowl ring, it's not easy, but another young quarterback is close to the same feat in the 21st century. Check here who they are.

The College Football Playoff, also known as the NCAA National Championship, is hard to win, especially when the teams competing for said title are the best in the nation with the strongest offensive and defensive lines of the season. But winning the CFP and a Super Bowl together is something a thousand times more difficult.

The NCAA is the factory of NFL players, not all college football players become pro players, but the college players who have the biggest opportunity to play in the NFL are the quarterbacks, especially if they win a CFP at the end of the season.

Quarterbacks who win a CFP are considered valuable, but not all of them have a successful career in the NFL, some of them, after winning the college title, do not play at the same high level as when they were in school.

NFL quarterbacks who won a CFP and a Super Bowl Ring

Only two men were capable of such a feat, both are veterans of a thousand battles and are well known within the NFL. It's highly unlikely that other quarterbacks will achieve what they did during their pro careers, but in the 21st century Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow is close to a Triple Crown (Heisman, CFP and Super Bowl).

Joe Montana: Four Super Bowl rings (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989) and one College National Championship (1977)

Montana is a legend inside and outside the NFL, he is one of the most awarded athletes in the history of the United States and probably in the world. Montana won the CFP with Notre Dame in 1977. After ending his college football career, Montana played with the 49ers for 13 years from 1979 to 1992 winning 4 Super Bowls.

Joe Namath: One Super Ring (1969) and one College National Championship (1964)

Namath was another of the big quarterbacks of the 20th century, a player who was a star in school winning the National Championship with Alabama in 1964, although it was a controversial season between Alabama and Arkansas in the end Crimson Tide were the winners. Within the NFL he played for the New York Jets between 1965 and 1976, but Namath won a single Super Bowl ring with the franchise in 1969.

