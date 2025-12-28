Is Ricky Pearsall playing tonight for 49ers vs Bears on SNF in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

The NFC is heating up with just two games remaining in the 2025 NFL regular season, and no team is ready to ease off the gas. Sunday Night Football brings an exciting showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears in the Bay Area, where the home team hopes to leverage a strong offensive performance, led by Brock Purdy and key weapons such as Ricky Pearsall, to tilt the game in its favor.

Alarms went off for 49ers fans when the NFL’s official site listed the wide receiver as questionable for tonight’s game. However, according to Adam Schefter on X, Pearsall is likely to play for his team.

This is undoubtedly a big boost for Purdy and the 49ers’ offense, especially with questions lingering also about whether George Kittle was playing against the Bears. Ultimately, it looks like Kyle Shanahan will have, at least, one of his key pieces available for this highly significant matchup.

Pearsall’s numbers this season in the Bay

Ricky Pearsall has established himself as a reliable asset for Brock Purdy this 2025 NFL season, recording 31 receptions for 443 yards and a solid 14.3 average per catch.

Ricky Pearsall warms up.

Although he has yet to record a touchdown in this campaign, his ability to stretch the field and secure key first downs has made him a vital piece of the 49ers’ offensive scheme. Despite missing time due to injuries, Pearsall remains a go-to target when the team needs explosive plays to sustain momentum.

What injury is Pearsall dealing with?

Pearsall is currently managing knee and ankle injuries sustained during the Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans. On the very first play of that game, he suffered an ankle sprain following a controversial hip-drop tackle by Kevin Winston.

Later in the fourth quarter, he aggravated a lingering PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) injury in his knee—the same issue that sidelined him for six games earlier this year.

Key showdown for the 49ers

Sunday Night Football presents a unique opportunity for the San Francisco 49ers to continue climbing the NFC standings. Currently, the Chicago Bears sit in second place with an 11–4 record, so a win for the 49ers would allow them to catch up, while also keeping an eye on the Eagles’ results.

The Seahawks, currently holding the No. 1 seed with a 12–3 record, could see their top spot seriously threatened if they lose to the Panthers, depending on other results. For the Niners it’s a must-win if they want to stay in the mix among the NFC contenders.