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What happened to TJ Hockenson and why isn’t he playing for Vikings vs Saints in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season?

TJ Hockenson suffered a huge blow and is now out of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints.

T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings
© David Berding/Getty ImagesT.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will have to keep playing against the New Orleans Saints without their star tight end TJ Hockenson, as he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Hockenson was tackled and his head slammed the ground hard. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hockenson suffered a concussion, hence, he was downgraded to out. This is a big blow, as wideout Jordan Addison is not playing vs Saints either.

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The fact of the matter is that now, the Vikings will have an uphill battle to produce yards. They’ve got too many injuries on offense, so their unbeaten record might be in real jeopardy.

The Vikings offensive injury list is lengthy

Minnesota is 4-0 but that is not because of their offensive prowess. In fact, after Week 1, the Vikings have struggled to actually just score touchdowns. When you see the injuries they’re dealing with, it’s not that surprising. Even Justin Jefferson had limited practices all week.

  • TJ Hockenson
  • Jordan Addison
  • Jordan Mason
  • Christian Darrisaw
  • Ben Yurosek
See also

Is Justin Jefferson playing today for Vikings vs Saints in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Vikings offense ranks badly in the NFL

Minnesota’s offense has struggled badly. The Vikings rank 31st in yards and dead-last in passing yards. It’s remarkable to see the defense holding this team and earning wins.

Key takeaways

  • TJ Hockenson was ruled out after suffering a concussion against the New Orleans Saints.
  • Minnesota’s lengthy offensive injury list includes Jordan Addison and Jordan Mason.
  • The Minnesota Vikings offense ranks dead-last in passing yards across the NFL.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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