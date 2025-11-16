Who are the halftime show performers for the Dolphins vs Commanders Week 11 game in Madrid, Spain?

Madrid prepares for an unprecedented spectacle as the Miami Dolphins meet the Washington Commanders. The match marks the first regular-season game in Spain, folding sport and pageantry beneath the stadium’s lights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Halftime will spotlight a Latin music showcase: Argentine producer Bizarrap alongside Puerto Rican icon Daddy Yankee. The billing reframes the break as a cultural bridge, promising a mix of studio craft and classic reggaetón swagger.

Their set arrives amid the debut of a fresh collaboration and the NFL’s wider international push. Expect a high-energy interlude that amplifies the evening’s scale while keeping some moments intentionally offstage.

Advertisement

Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee team up for the NFL halftime show

The NFL has announced an all-star lineup for the league’s first-ever game in Spain. The halftime performance will be headlined by Argentine producer and four-time Latin GRAMMYs winner BIZARRAP alongside Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter Daddy Yankee.

Advertisement

This collaboration between two of Latin music’s biggest stars will be historic, as they will perform their brand-new track, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66”, live for the very first time. The event will also mark the first time Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee, who officially stepped out of retirement earlier this year, will perform live together.

Advertisement

Known for his viral YouTube series “BZRP Music Sessions”, the DJ collaborates with different artists to create urban tracks all live from his home studio. The halftime show will feature some of the artist’s biggest hits, paying homage to his legendary sessions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am really looking forward to performing onstage again with the incredibly talented BIZARRAP”, said Daddy Yankee. “I feel so joyful about music and the amazing track we have created together – sharing it with fans around the world has already been so rewarding. Get ready Madrid, get ready NFL, we are going to have an amazing show!”.

The singer wasn’t the only one to speak about the show; Tim Tubito, Senior Director of Global Game Presentation and Entertainment at the NFL, also said: “We’re thrilled to welcome them to our first-ever game in Madrid and can’t wait for fans to witness history, including the inaugural performance of the BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66 and a pregame lineup of inspirational talent. It will be a celebration of music and culture you won’t want to miss”.