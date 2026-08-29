Who are the starting quarterbacks for Colts vs Lions today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts will play their Week 3 game of the 2026 NFL Preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 2026 NFL Preseason wraps up with a Week 3 that promises plenty of high-flying action. The Detroit Lions visit the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in a game where the starting quarterbacks will sit out, with Anthony Richardson playing for the home team, while Dan Campbell will opt to rotate between Josh Dobbs and Luke Altmyer.

“The starters are going to play, probably about a series or two,” Steichen clarified to the press that some of his starters will see playing time, with Daniels being the exception. “Eight to 12 plays, offensive and defensive guys. The only guys who won’t be playing, for sure, are Daniel (Jones) and J.T. (Jonathan Taylor)“

For the Lions, the main question revolves around who will be Jared Goff’s primary backup in Week 1. The head coach, who appears to favor Dobbs’ experience for the role, wants to see both signal-callers on the field one final time during the preseason before making a final decision.

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Colts vs. Lions preview: Final preseason clash

Week 3 of the preseason features a matchup between two teams looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign that fell well short of expectations. Both the Colts and Lions missed the postseason, and now they are looking to turn the page and write a different story in 2026.

Head Coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts.

In their first two games of the preseason, Shane Steichen and the Colts posted mixed results and still have plenty to improve. In their preseason opener, the Colts played to a 13-13 tie against the New England Patriots, while Week 2 ended in a 34-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

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The Lions, meanwhile, appear to be heading into the start of the regular season with a slightly more consistent level of play. Their first preseason game ended in a narrow 16-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, while they bounced back in their second outing with a 17-13 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The roles of Jones and Goff

Leaving their biggest stars on the sidelines at this stage has one clear objective: to keep them healthy ahead of the regular-season opener. Both Daniel Jones and Jared Goff are essential to their respective teams, which is why Shane Steichen and Dan Campbell have no interest in taking any unnecessary risks with either quarterback.

The Colts will make their season debut on September 13, when they host an AFC contender in the Baltimore Ravens. The Lions, meanwhile, will also open their season at Ford Field on the same date, hosting the New Orleans Saints.