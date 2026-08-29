NY Giants have two ways to create cap space to avoid future woes

The New York Giants could have some cap space issues, but also have a couple of ways to avoid major problems in this area.

The New York Giants are preparing to take a bit of a hit as they transition from offseason cap accounting to the regular season. However, they could use a couple of aces under their sleeve to create more room.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, “The Giants have $9.9M in cap space as of this morning, according to the NFLPA database... Those will evaporate quickly in Week 1 when the accounting shifts to include all contracts instead of only the top 51.

The 52nd and 53rd players will eat roughly $2M in cap space. The handful of players on injured reserve will account for another $4M in cap charges. With the practice squad counting roughly $4.5M on the cap, the Giants could be in the red.”

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What are the moves that the Giants can make to create cap space?

Per Duggan, the Giants could easily create a few million in cap space. This could be made by restructuring the contract of both Jevon Holland or Paulson Adebo. And, to be fair, is quite a decent amount.

CB1 PAULSON ADEBO LOCKING DOWN BORDERLINE TOP 10 WR GARRETT WILSON



This defense is gonna be crazy 😭



pic.twitter.com/kOkDluuh4l — evin (@EvinKnowsBall) August 16, 2025

By restructuring the contracts of either Jevon Holland or Paulson Adebo, the New York Giants can create anywhere from $5.8 million to over $13.9 million in instant cap space for the 2026 NFL season.

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The Giants need the cap space to make moves

John Harbaugh recently stated the Giants approach in terms of trading players despite the focus being on finalizing the 53-man roster. Hence, being tied up in the cap space could limit way too many options for the Giants.