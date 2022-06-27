A player who is already hated by his NFL fanbase and hasn't even played a season with them yet, he is suffering due to a lawsuit that has been haunting his life since 2021.

The fans’ opinion is as important as the opinion of a General Manager, there is no one who knows more about a team than a fan who has been following the team for decades. When the fans don't want a player he will be booed to the end, even the almighty commissioner Roger Goodell was booed in a couple of games.

Multiple NFL players lost their fanbase respect due to certain actions inside and outside the football field, one of them was OJ Simpson who was once considered a league legend but who ruined everything when he committed an atrocious act against his ex-wife.

Several names of the most hated players ever in the NFL are retired, but every now and then an active player makes a mistake that could cost him his career. The fans and the NFL usually end a player's career when some type of physical violence is carried out by the player.

Who is the most hated NFL player by his team’s fans in 2022?

The answer is simple, right now the most hated player in the NFL is Deshaun Watson because of his civil lawsuit and the harsh allegations against him. Watson will 'play' in the upcoming 2022 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, but nothing is clear yet as his disciplinary hearing starts tomorrow June 28.

There is a high probability that the Browns will not have a top quarterback for the upcoming season since if Watson is suspended for the entire season he will not be able to play and the Browns no longer want Baker Mayfield back. The other scenario for the Browns is that Watson gets a short suspension of only 6 weeks and while they wait the team could use one of the backups.

