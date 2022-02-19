There is only one head coach who has almost both hands full of rings, although most of the rings are as a head coach, other coaches have rings as offensive or defensive coordinators.

Bill Belichick is the head coach in the NFL with most Super Bowl wins, that's obvious, he won all those Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. Other Super Bowl-winning head coaches barely come close to half as many big-game wins as Bill Belichick.

New England Patriots are the franchise with the most Super Bowl rings in history, all those rings were thanks to the fact that the franchise had Tom Brady as quarterback. That combination between Tom Brady and Belichick was perfect.

The Patriots and Belichick haven't won a Super Bowl since 2019 when they won Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. That was the sixth ring for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Who is the NFL head coach with most Super Bowl rings?

The answer is simple, Bill Belichick, he is not only the head coach with the most Super Bowl wins, but he is also the only head coach with eight Super Bowl rings, those two rings Belichick earned during his work as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants in 1987 and 1991.

How many times has Bill Belichick lost in the Super Bowl?

Belichick has lost three Super Bowls as a head coach, twice against the Giants in 2008 and 2012 and a third time against the Eagles in 2018. Four other head coaches with more Super Bowl losses than Belichick outnumber him with four losses each.

