Steelers confirm full coaching staff for 2026 amid Aaron Rodgers retirement rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a few weeks ago that Mike McCarthy will be the team’s new head coach. Despite that, uncertainty remains about what will happen with Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback had very successful years alongside McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers, but at 42 years old, his age could be the key factor in deciding whether he wants to try one more time.

Despite this scenario, the Steelers must also think about a future beyond Rodgers. That’s why building the coaching staff is fundamental. During the Mike Tomlin era, especially in his final years, this was one of the biggest criticisms from fans and experts, with names like Teryl Austin, Arthur Smith, and Matt Canada often mentioned.

Steelers full coaching staff for 2026

The Steelers have confirmed that they have finalized their coaching staff for the 2026 season. The full list of who will accompany Mike McCarthy is now known, and there will be no further changes.

The Steelers’ offensive coaching staff for the 2026 season will be led by Offensive Coordinator Brian Angelichio. He will work closely with Quarterbacks Coach Tom Arth, Offensive Line Coach James Campen, and Running Backs Coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr. The wide receivers will be coached by Adam Henry, while Robert Kugler will oversee the tight ends.

In addition, Frank Cignetti Jr. will serve as Senior Offensive Assistant, with Tim Berbenich handling Game Management and assisting with quarterbacks. Jahri Evans joins as Assistant Offensive Line Coach, and Eric Simonelli rounds out the staff as Offensive Quality Control coach.

Who will be Steelers defensive coordinator in 2026?

The Steelers’ defensive coaching staff for the 2026 season will be led by Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Joe Whitt Jr. will serve as Assistant Head Coach and oversee the secondary, while Jason Simmons takes on the role of Defensive Pass-Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs coach.

The defensive line will be coached by Domata Peko, with C.J. Ah You handling the outside linebackers and Scott McCurley working with the inside linebackers. Rounding out the defensive staff are Shawn Howe and Pat Reilly, both serving as defensive assistants.

The rest of the Steelers’ coaching staff

The Steelers’ special teams unit for the 2026 season will be led by Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman, with Derius Swinton II serving as Senior Special Teams Assistant. It’s important to remember that Danny Smith left the Steelers and signed with the Buccaneers.

The Steelers’ strength and conditioning department will be led by Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Mark Lovat. Grant Thorne will serve as Director of Performance Integration and Sports Science, while Justus Galac and Abe Munayer will work as Strength and Conditioning Assistants. Steve Scarnecchia will serve as Chief of Staff.