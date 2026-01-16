Kyle Shanahan confirms final decision on Fred Warner playing for 49ers vs Seahawks in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs

Kyle Shanahan has done an extraordinary job with the San Francisco 49ers, surviving a season full of injuries. Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Brock Purdy are some of the names who missed time throughout the schedule, and even so, they clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Last week, in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers lost their starting tight end, George Kittle. Despite the adversity, they eliminated the defending Super Bowl champions on the road.

Now, the challenge will be enormous against the Seattle Seahawks, the No. 1 seed in the NFC. One of the biggest questions ahead of the blockbuster matchup is whether Warner has a real chance to return.

What’s Fred Warner’s injury?

Fred Warner suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Because it was a fracture and a dislocation, it was expected that he would not return this season.

Is Fred Warner playing for 49ers vs Seahawks in 2026 playoffs?

No. Fred Warner will not play for the 49ers against the Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. Kyle Shanahan has made the final decision, although if the San Francisco 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game, the linebacker could be available.

