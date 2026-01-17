Is Sam Darnold playing today for Seahawks vs 49ers in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Sam Darnold is expected to play for the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2026 playoffs. However, a report from Adam Schefter has raised concerns about the quarterback’s possible performance.

“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold hasn’t thrown a football since he hurt his oblique Thursday. The Seahawks believe, but don’t know, that he will be OK to start tonight’s game vs. the 49ers. Backup QB Drew Lock took the reps the past two days and is ready if needed.”

The Seahawks are Super Bowl favorites after a 14–3 season that was enough to win the NFC West and clinch the No. 1 seed. They have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but Darnold’s injury has slowed all the optimism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Sam Darnold’s injury?

Sam Darnold suffered an oblique injury during practice. Steve Wyche provided an update from Seattle on the situation. “I have spoke to a Seattle Seahawks’ official regarding Sam Darnold’s oblique injury and his availability today. He said: ‘When Darnold sustained this injury, it was something he had never felt before.’ So, they were very cautious and basically shut him down.”

Despite the fact that an injury of this nature can be a very serious issue for his throwing motion, the quarterback is confident that he will not have any problems helping the Seahawks reach the NFC Championship Game.

Advertisement

“They are optimistic. Darnold himself feels super confident that he will be able to get out and play. They’re going to work him out before kickoff, but, again, all signs are indicating Sam Darnold will be good to go for the Seahawks.”

Advertisement