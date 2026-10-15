Why aren’t Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga playing today for Broncos vs Seahawks in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Denver Broncos will be without two key defensive players when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga have both been ruled out of Thursday Night Football because of ankle injuries, leaving Denver without two important pieces of its secondary.

Surtain has been dealing with his ankle injury since Week 4 and has not participated in practice during the week leading up to the Seattle matchup. Hufanga, meanwhile, suffered his injury during Denver’s Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and was also unable to practice as the Broncos prepared for Thursday’s game.

The absences represent a significant challenge for Denver’s defense against a Seattle offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With both defensive backs unavailable, the Broncos will need other players in their secondary to step up as they try to contain the Seahawks’ passing attack.

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When is Pat Surtain II coming back?

Pat Surtain II could return as soon as Week 7, when the Broncos are scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals. The extra recovery time following Thursday night’s game could help the All-Pro cornerback, although Denver has not officially confirmed a return date.

The Broncos have reason to be cautious with one of their most important defensive players. Surtain’s ability to cover opposing receivers makes him a central part of Denver’s defensive strategy, and the team will want him healthy before putting him back on the field.

Until his return is confirmed, Denver will have to manage without Surtain and adjust its coverage assignments. His availability for the Cardinals game will depend on his recovery and the medical staff’s assessment of his ankle.

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How many weeks will Talanoa Hufanga miss with Broncos?

Talanoa Hufanga is expected to miss multiple weeks because of his ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Reports indicate that the safety could be sidelined for approximately three weeks, meaning his absence may extend beyond Thursday night’s matchup against Seattle.

The injury is particularly frustrating for Denver because Hufanga had made a significant impact during the first five games of the season. His production included 23 tackles, two interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, a sack and a forced fumble, making him a valuable contributor to the Broncos’ defense.

Denver will now need its remaining safeties to help fill the void while Hufanga recovers. If the projected timeline holds, the Broncos could be without him for upcoming games as well, with his eventual return depending on how his ankle responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

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