Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing today for Seahawks vs Broncos in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Seattle Seahawks will visit the Denver Broncos in Week 6. Find out if Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be available.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will play for the Seattle Seahawks against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The star wide receiver has no injury designation on the team’s final injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football, clearing the way for him to suit up in a crucial road matchup.

There had been some concerns surrounding Smith-Njigba after he experienced ankle discomfort during Seattle’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Despite the issue, the wide receiver did not leave the game and continued contributing to the Seahawks’ offense, even scoring a key touchdown to keep his team in contention.

Smith-Njigba was initially listed as limited during the week, but he returned to full participation on Wednesday. That development was followed by his removal from the final injury report, providing a significant boost for quarterback Sam Darnold and Seattle’s offense as they prepare to face Denver.

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Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba out for Seahawks vs Broncos today?

No. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is not out for the Seahawks against the Broncos and is expected to be available for Thursday night’s game. His full participation in Wednesday’s practice and lack of an injury designation confirm that Seattle is not listing him as unavailable for the Week 6 matchup.

Smith-Njigba’s availability is particularly important because he has emerged as one of the NFL’s most productive receivers this season. His ability to create separation and make plays downfield gives Darnold a key target against Denver’s defense, although the Broncos will also be looking to limit Seattle’s passing attack.

The Seahawks will need their top receiver as they try to respond to their loss against San Francisco and improve their position in the NFC West. While the ankle issue remains worth monitoring, there is no indication in the final injury report that Smith-Njigba will be restricted from playing against Denver.

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