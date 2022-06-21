The Commanders’ drama does not stop and continues its legal path, the authorities want someone to go to jail but there is still no clear culprit on the case.

The “Washington Commanders’ Toxic workplace culture” is what the House Oversight Committee has been investigating for some time. Several people went before Congress to testify on the matter but a key piece is still missing, Mr. Snyder.

Who is Dan Snyder? Apart from being the owner of the Washington Commanders he is also a businessman with multiple investments in other industries. Snyder was born in Maryland, he made his first million with a jet leasing business and finally in 1999 he bought the Commanders from Jack Kent Cooke’s state.

But Snyder is not the only one involved in the toxic workplace culture, there are other male executives who would also be accused of sexual harassment and discrimination against former female employees.

Why Commanders owner Daniel Snyder don't want to testify before Congress?

According to Snyder's attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, he cannot testify before congress due to Mr. Snyder being out of the country until the end of June. The hearing will be on June 22, in addition to the excuse that her client is in another country, she also included in a letter sent to the committee that Snyder had a "longstanding Commanders-related business conflict."

"Mr. Snyder's business conflict was scheduled long before then and cannot be

rescheduled. Moreover, your letter's suggestion that Mr. Snyder may testify remotely does not address my concern that a virtual appearance would not sufficiently protect Mr. Snyder's interest in having his counsel physically present with him."

But House Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney told Snyder's lawyer that he can do virtual testimony the same way NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will do on June 21.

