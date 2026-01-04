Why is Clayton Tune and not Jordan Love or Malik Willis starting for Packers vs Vikings today in 2025 NFL Week 18?

It was announced earlier on the week that Clayton Tune will play under center for the Green Bay Packers as they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Why are Jordan Love and Malik Willis getting benched for this game?

Jordan Love has been dealing with concussions lately and while he cleared the NFL protocol, the Packers will save him for the NFL Playoffs. Love hasn’t played since Week 16.

As for Malik Willis, he is dealing with both a hamstring and a shoulder injury and the Packers would rather save him for the playoffs (in case something happens with Love). In the end, this game doesn’t mean anything for the Packers, as they are locked in the seventh seed regardless of the result. Hence, no need to risk him.

How has Clayton Tune fared in the NFL?

Tune will play against the Vikings, which will be his first start in over two years. He played the last portion of last week’s game against Baltimore. His only start in the NFL was for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, where he completed 11/20 passes for 58 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in a shutout loss to the Browns.

Clayton Tune #6 of the Green Bay Packers

His debut game with the Packers was not great. He completed one of four passes and threw an interception. He was also sacked in the game. Tune, who is a Houston product, was a fifth round pick by the Cardinals in 2023.

Tune might know who his best weapon is

The quarterback used to have a first round pick playing with him back in his Houston days. Packers rookie Matthew Golden was one of Tune’s finest weapons in college. Hence, it wouldn’t be crazy to think that Tune will try to rekindle that chemistry with his former college teammate in an NFL game.

Tune’s last season at Houston was Golden’s first year in the program. Golden had 584 yards for seven touchdowns that season. He shared plenty of snaps with Houston Texan Tank Dell, who was an absolute star. Therefore, Golden wasn’t precisely the WR1 on that team but he still saw plenty of targets.