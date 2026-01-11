Why is Ricky Pearsall not playing today for 49ers vs Eagles in Wild Card round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Ricky Pearsall appeared in just nine regular-season games before the San Francisco 49ers reached the 2026 playoffs to face the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was already known ahead of this Wild Card matchup that he had aggravated a knee injury. It is now official that he will not play in the game.

Pearsall was seen arriving at the stadium with his teammates ahead of the playoff game against the Eagles, but the 49ers later listed him as inactive for today’s contest. His presence sparked some hope among fans after multiple posts surfaced on X and other platforms, but that optimism ultimately proved unfounded.

During the regular season, Pearsall totaled 528 receiving yards, an improvement over the previous year when he finished with just 400 yards due to injury. However, he did not score a single touchdown in 2025, leaving questions about when he might finally make an impact in the postseason with a score.

What options do the 49ers have if Pearsall is inactive?

The 49ers do have alternatives. Skyy Moore is one option, though he has just five receptions this season and may not be the ideal choice. Kendrick Bourne appears to be a stronger option, having recorded 37 receptions for 551 yards, making him one of the more reliable targets against Philadelphia.

Jauan Jennings is clearly the player 49ers fans are hoping will step up against the Eagles. He finished the season with nine touchdowns, 643 yards and 55 receptions, entering the matchup in strong form and giving quarterback Brock Purdy a viable weapon.

“No Ricky Pearsall today is a tough blow to the 49ers offense as he is the key player who can stretch the field and beat the man coverage Fangio likes to play. Expect the Eagles to stack the ball and dare the Niners to beat them deep,” 49ers Sports Talk wrote on X (@49ersSportsTalk).