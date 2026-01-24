Brock Purdy’s teammates raise concerns over electrical substation near 49ers facility

Brock Purdy has seen firsthand how several of his teammates have suffered serious injuries over the past few years, particularly players like Christian McCaffrey, who was limited during the 2024 season. The star running back has reportedly discussed concerns about the electrical substation near the team’s facilities and how it could potentially affect players’ health.

In a report posted by Chase Senior on X, the Chat Sports analyst wrote: “Christian McCaffrey is one of the 49ers players who has voiced concerns about the electrical substation being next to the 49ers practice facility and the potential dangers of EMF (electromagnetic fields).”

Another former teammate of Purdy and McCaffrey has also raised concerns about the situation, lending support to the theory that EMFs may be affecting 49ers players. “Logan Ryan was with the 49ers in 2023. He said he’s a believer in this theory. He said CMC and George Kittle spend millions on their bodies and take care of themselves better than anybody, yet they’ve still gotten injured,” Senior reported.

Not the first time 49ers have discussed the substation

Senior also noted that this issue has been discussed within the organization for more than a decade. “Delanie Walker played with the 49ers from 2006–12 and said the substation was being discussed as a problem even back then,” he wrote, though it did not draw the same level of attention at the time.

According to Senior, McCaffrey has already spoken with his trainer about the substation, and other players, whose names were not disclosed, have reportedly contacted neurosurgeon Dr. Jack Kruse regarding the matter.

Kruse later took aim at Senior and Joe Rogan for discussing the topic of 49ers injuries and their alleged connection to the electrical substation, writing: “Why would anyone want to hear Rogan or you talk about something you know nothing about. Hard pass. Get some real scientists and clinicians on there. Ask Christian McCaffrey why he reached out to me about this issue last year.”