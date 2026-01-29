Shedeur Sanders coach will reportedly part ways with Browns for 2026 season

Jim Schwartz has decided to leave the Cleveland Browns before the 2026 season. According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the defensive coordinator is upset following the arrival of Todd Monken as the team’s new head coach.

“Browns DC Jim Schwartz was upset at being passed over for HC and told coaches he doesn’t plan on staying in Cleveland, sources tell The Insiders. Schwartz is under contract and the team wants him but it’s a situation that at the very least needs to be worked through.”

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL during the 2025 season, and their main problem was on offense, where they went through multiple quarterback changes, including Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

Browns new head coach for 2026

Todd Monken, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, is now officially the new head coach of the Browns. Jim Schwartz had hoped to get the job after his great work with the defense in Cleveland, but that didn’t happen. As a result, he no longer wants anything to do with the team.

Shedeur Sanders’ future with Browns

Todd Monken arrives in Cleveland after gaining experience working with a star quarterback like Lamar Jackson. Although Shedeur Sanders is far from that level, he has similar characteristics, especially mobility. For that reason, Monken’s hiring could be a sign that owner Jimmy Haslam believes Sheduer is the future for the franchise.

