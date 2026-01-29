MLB Rumors: Red Sox receive a bold Eugenio Suárez projection as third-base plans take shape

The Boston Red Sox continue shaping their 2026 roster with several key questions still unresolved, none more pressing than how they plan to address third base — where Eugenio Suárez has emerged as a potential target.

After missing out on Alex Bregman, Boston has explored multiple alternatives, including trade scenarios involving infield depth. However, as spring training approaches and asking prices remain steep, the free-agent market, including Suárez, is beginning to draw renewed attention from the front office.

That shift was highlighted when Suárez appeared in a recent roster projection by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, who suggested Boston could see unexpected value in the slugger. “Running parallel to all of that is what seems to be a slow market for Suárez, who isn’t a great defender and strikes out too often but did mash 49 homers last year,” Cotillo wrote.

He also added, “A rival agent speculated this week that he thinks Suárez’s deal is going to come in much lower than initial projections suggested, meaning the Red Sox might see the value in getting the slugger on a very palatable deal.”

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Mariners hits a single against the Blue Jays. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Suárez’s power

Despite defensive concerns, Suárez’s offensive profile stands out. He split the 2025 season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners, earning his second career All-Star nod while delivering elite power production.

Across 159 games, Suárez hit .228 with 49 home runs and 118 RBIs. Had those numbers been posted in Boston, he would have led the team in both categories by a comfortable margin, instantly upgrading the lineup’s middle-of-the-order threat.

Boston keeps multiple paths open

While Craig Breslow and the Red Sox front office continue to explore trade possibilities, no deal appears imminent. With the competitive balance tax already a factor, flexibility will matter as much as talent.

As roster construction enters its final stages, the Red Sox may find that their answer at third base lies not in a blockbuster deal, but in a calculated free-agent move.