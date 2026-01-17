What happens if 49ers lose, win or tie vs Seahawks in NFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers will have a highly anticipated rematch with the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. Kyle Shanahan needs a win to return to the NFC Championship Game.

At some point during the season, the 49ers have suffered injuries to key players such as Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Trent Williams, and Nick Bosa. Given this scenario, no one expected them to go this far.

On the other side, the Seahawks are favorites to reach the Super Bowl. Undoubtedly, Sam Darnold has been key in taking the team to contender status, supported by an extraordinary defense.

What happens if the 49ers lose today against Seahawks in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

If the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Seahawks, they will be eliminated. Despite having overcome multiple injuries, the season would be a failure, as the franchise would go more than three decades without winning the Super Bowl.

What happens if the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in NFL playoffs?

If the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Seahawks, they will secure their ticket to the NFC Championship Game, where they will face the winner of the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams. Whatever happens, for that next matchup, they would have to play on the road as the No. 6 seed.

What happens if 49ers and Seahawks tie today in 2026 playoffs?

If the 49ers and Seahawks tie today in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, the game will go to overtime. Under the current NFL rules, each team gets a possession unless the defense scores on the first series.

What happens if Seahawks lose today against 49ers in 2026 playoffs?

If the Seahawks lose today against the 49ers, they will be officially eliminated. This would mean that the winner between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams will host the NFC Championship Game, and the 49ers would be the visitors in that blockbuster matchup.