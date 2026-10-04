Why isn’t Caleb Williams playing today for Bears vs NY Jets in 2026 NFL Week 4?

The Chicago Bears host the New York Jets at Soldier Field, without Caleb Williams for this crucial Week 4 matchup.

The Chicago Bears are looking to continue building on their winning record and keep pace in the NFC North. For now, Ben Johnson knows he will have to face the New York Jets without Caleb Williams, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Although Johnson praised the work done by Case Keenum in Week 3, the coach appears to have taken a different approach ahead of the Jets’ visit. The veteran’s numbers against the Philadelphia Eagles last week were apparently not enough to earn him the starting job.

That being said, all signs point to Tyson Bagent being the Bears’ starting QB in Week 4. The former Shepherd Rams player has a unique opportunity to take the reins of this historic franchise.

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When could Williams return to the field?

Williams’ initial 3-to-4-week recovery timeline puts his most realistic return around Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons on October 18. There is a slight outside chance he could try to return early for the massive Week 5 NFC North rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 11, but the Bears’ medical staff will likely play it safe and keep him sidelined until the Atlanta matchup to avoid any long-term setbacks for their franchise quarterback.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears is carted off the field after an injury.

Injuries hit Chicago hard

On top of missing Caleb Williams, Chicago’s roster is severely depleted in the trenches and throughout its defensive core. The offensive line takes a massive hit with left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) heading to injured reserve, leaving Bagent without his primary blindside protector.

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Meanwhile, the defense is missing impact players at every tier: Kyler Gordon with a calf injury, leaves a major void in slot coverage, while the front seven loses critical rotational depth with defensive lineman Shemar Turner and Noah Sewell both sidelined.

Key takeaways