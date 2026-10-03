Bears reportedly confirm who will be starting QB vs NY Jets between Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum after Caleb Williams’ injury

The Chicago Bears are making a surprising quarterback change for their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. With Caleb Williams unavailable because of his hamstring injury, Tyson Bagent is expected to take over as the starter, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The decision comes just days after Case Keenum delivered one of the best performances of his recent NFL career. Keenum started Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles and helped Chicago secure a convincing 27-7 victory, throwing for 247 yards and accounting for three touchdowns.

Keenum got the opportunity because Bagent was still working his way back from concussion protocol. Now that Bagent is fully available and has taken the majority of first-team repetitions during the week, the Bears appear ready to restore him to the starting role despite Keenum’s impressive performance.

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Who will be starting QB for Bears vs Jets?

Ian Rapoport reported that Tyson Bagent is expected to start against the Jets after receiving most of Chicago’s first-team reps during practice. The Bears had not publicly announced the decision, but all indications pointed toward the former undrafted quarterback returning to the lineup.

The move is surprising because Keenum gave the Bears exactly what they needed against Philadelphia. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and two passing touchdowns while adding a rushing score, leading Chicago to a dominant win in prime time. However, the Bears’ original depth-chart hierarchy appears to remain intact.

Bagent was Chicago’s No. 2 quarterback behind Williams entering the season, and Ben Johnson has continued to show confidence in him. His concussion opened the door for Keenum against the Eagles, but Bagent’s return to full availability has now allowed the Bears to go back to their original plan.

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The timing is particularly important because Williams remains sidelined. The Bears officially ruled out their starting quarterback for a second consecutive game as he continues recovering from the hamstring injury that forced him out against the Minnesota Vikings. That leaves Bagent with an opportunity to build on his previous experience as an NFL starter.

Keenum will now move back into the backup role despite his performance against Philadelphia. For Chicago, the decision reflects the coaching staff’s continued belief in Bagent and gives the 26-year-old another chance to prove he can keep the offense moving while Williams works his way back.

Key takeaways

Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback against the New York Jets in Week 4.

will start at quarterback against the New York Jets in Week 4. Case Keenum completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards against the Eagles, but won’t start vs Jets.

against the Eagles, but won’t start vs Jets. Caleb Williams was ruled out for a second straight game with a hamstring injury.