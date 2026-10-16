Lamar Jackson ruled out vs Browns, Tyler Huntley to play QB1 for Ravens in Week 6

Lamar Jackson won't suit up for the Baltimore Ravens game vs Cleveland Browns, meaning Tyler Huntley will be under center.

The Baltimore Ravens will have another week with Tyler Huntley under center as Lamar Jackson won’t be able to recover in time for the game against the Cleveland Browns.

This will be the second-straight game without Jackson, but thankfully for the Ravens, they were able to win in overtime last Sunday Night Football against the Falcons. In fact, one could argue Huntley is the best backup in the NFL.

The Browns need a win and this is a divisional spot where form and level usually take a back seat to heated rivalry. Huntley will have to face a defense filled with talent and try to move the chains.

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Huntley’s stats when starting for the Ravens

When he is starting for the Baltimore Ravens, Huntley is 6-6. This excludes his time in Miami or games where he entered but not started in. However, it’s his completion percentage in the last two years which is remarkable.

Since 2025, he is 3-0 and has completed 77.8% for 690 yards and four touchdowns for a passer rating of 105.6. He is yet to turn the ball over and he even has a fourth quarter comeback.

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Lamar Jackson was close to playing vs Browns

Reports stated that Jackson’s injury update almost allowed him to play in Week 6 vs Browns. However, he won’t play, which means the recovery isn’t full yet. Still, the fact that this was very close to happen should point upwards on Week 7.

The Ravens play another very tough divisional matchup in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hence, that’s a key game and the Ravens much rather have Jackson for that game than against the Browns.

Key takeaways

Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens against the Browns as Lamar Jackson misses Week 6.

for the Ravens against the Browns as Lamar Jackson misses Week 6. Tyler Huntley holds a 6-6 record in regular-season starts for the Baltimore Ravens.

in regular-season starts for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson was close to playing in Week 6 and could return in Week 7.