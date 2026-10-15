Broncos CB depth chart without Pat Surtain II vs Seahawks in 2026 NFL Week 6

The Denver Broncos are facing the Seattle Seahawks with a depleted cornerback room in Thursday Night Football of Week 6 in the 2026 NFL season.

The Denver Broncos‘ secondary is under duress to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 of the NFL season. With injuries to Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga, it’s clear the Broncos will be in for a tough matchup against the reigning Super Bowl LX champions.

Missing key pieces to their secondary, the Broncos’ new version of their No Fly Zone defense will look very different in Week 6 in Mile High City. Surtain II and Hufanga aren’t playing against Seattle, yet they aren’t the only defensive backs dealing with setbacks.

As it stands, the cornerback depth chart includes: Riley Moss (questionable to play), Jahdae Barron, Ja’Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine. Needless to say, the Broncos are in for a steep climb trying to stop one of the best wideouts in the NFL while missing their elite, lockdown cornerback.

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No Surtain II vs JSN in Week 6

Coming into the season, this primetime game was circled in red by most NFL fans. It would be a can’t-miss showdown between two of the best athletes in the league: Pat Surtain II going up against Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, that WR-CB matchup won’t take place.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks during practice.

So far in their careers, arguably the best cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL have met only once, in Week 1 of the 2024 campaign (Sept. 8, 2024). Smith-Njigba wasn’t the superstar he is today back then, as he was still settling into the transition from Ohio State to the big leagues.

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The two were only one game away from meeting last season in Super Bowl LX, but the Broncos (without Bo Nix) fell in the AFC Championship Game. Coming into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, Smith-Njigba was at one point in doubt to play, but he’s finally been cleared and declared active.

Looking at the glass half full, fans must be grateful that at least they’ll see JSN in action, even if they want to dwell on the fact that “PS2” won’t.

Key takeaways

Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga will miss the Denver Broncos’ Week 6 game.

will miss the Denver Broncos’ Week 6 game. Riley Moss is questionable, while Jahdae Barron, Ja’Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine are healthy.

is questionable, while Jahdae Barron, Ja’Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine are healthy. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was cleared to play for Seattle after facing pre-game injury doubts.