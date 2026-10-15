Why isn’t Zach Charbonnet playing today for Seahawks vs Broncos in 2026 NFL season Week 6?

The Seattle Seahawks will once again be without Zach Charbonnet when they face the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The running back remains sidelined as he continues recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign, leaving Seattle without one of its key offensive weapons for Thursday Night Football.

Charbonnet suffered the injury during Seattle’s divisional-round playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January 2026 and subsequently underwent surgery. The recovery has kept him out throughout the offseason and the first five games of the regular season, delaying his return despite progress in recent weeks.

His absence is particularly significant following the Seahawks’ offseason departure of Kenneth Walker III. Charbonnet recorded career highs of 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, and that’s why Seattle is eagerly waiting to get him back.

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Why is Zach Charbonnet not playing in Seahawks vs Broncos?

Zach Charbonnet is unavailable because he has not yet completed his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered in the playoffs. Seattle placed him on the reserve physically unable to perform list before the regular season, keeping him out of the lineup until he is ready to return and the team activates him to the roster.

The Seahawks opened Charbonnet’s practice window on October 1, allowing him to resume football activities as he worked toward a comeback. However, he has continued to participate on a limited basis, and head coach Mike Macdonald indicated that the team would not rush him back for Thursday’s game against Denver.

Seattle officially ruled Charbonnet out for Week 6, meaning the running back will miss another opportunity to make his 2026 debut. The team will continue evaluating his progress while relying on other options in the backfield, including Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, as it manages the position during his absence.

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When will Zach Charbonnet return?

Zach Charbonnet could return as soon as Week 7, but his availability will depend on how he progresses during the coming days. The Seahawks have until October 22 to activate him from the reserve/PUP list after opening his 21-day practice window. If they do not activate him by that deadline, he would be required to miss the remainder of the season.

The team has reason to remain patient after Charbonnet’s serious knee injury, particularly because he has yet to resume full participation in practice. Seattle wants him ready to contribute without putting unnecessary pressure on his recovery, so his return will depend on his readiness rather than simply the number of games he has missed.

If Charbonnet is not ready for Week 7, the Seahawks could still have another opportunity to bring him back later in the season, provided they activate him before the practice window closes. For now, his status remains uncertain, and Seattle will continue monitoring his progress as it looks to restore an important piece of its running game.