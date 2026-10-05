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Why isn’t Jordyn Tyson playing today for Saints vs Falcons on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 4?

The New Orleans Saints prepare to host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season while facing a notable loss with rookie Jordyn Tyson sidelined.

Jordyn Tyson #0 of the New Orleans Saints.
© Tyler Kaufman /Getty ImagesJordyn Tyson #0 of the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falconswho will be without James Pearce—at Caesars Superdome in a matchup where the home side looks to secure a victory, level their record, and avoid falling further below 1-2. However, New Orleans will be without rookie Jordyn Tyson.

Tyson is out with a hamstring injury for the game against the Falcons, and the update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday was not a positive one. He is still “weeks away” from his return, Schefter wrote.

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“(Tyson) is said to be making progress and feeling good but is still considered to be weeks away from returning to action,” Schefter shared via league sources. The loss is tough for New Orleans, as the rookie was expected to be a key part of the offense.

Saints taking no risks with Tyson

New Orleans is clearly prioritizing their player’s health to ensure he does not suffer a setback from an early return before he reaches 100%, a point Schefter also highlighted.

Jordyn Tyson of the New Orleans Saints walks on the field.

Jordyn Tyson of the New Orleans Saints walks on the field.

“The Saints have been intentionally deliberate with Tyson, who they feel is a key component to their future,” Schefter writes. “There will be medical checkpoints for Tyson to clear soon, and the Saints are pleased with the progress he has made in his recovery, sources said.”

See also

John Harbaugh leaves door open for JJ McCarthy promotion in NY Giants QB depth chart

What happened to Tyson?

Tyson hurt his right hamstring during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 13. He did miss three games last season at ASU with a hamstring problem, but Saints coach Kellen Moore has said these are different issues.

The earliest that Tyson might return to the NFL, according to Schefter, is Week 7. He is eligible to return in Week 5, but it sounds like that will not be happening because the team is prioritizing a full recovery.

Key takeaways

  • A hamstring injury keeps Jordyn Tyson sidelined, with reports stating he remains weeks away.
  • Aug. 13 marked the joint practice where the right hamstring injury originally occurred.
  • Week 7 represents the earliest potential return target for the rookie wide receiver.
Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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