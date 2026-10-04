Why isn’t Justin Jefferson playing today for Vikings vs Dolphins in 2026 NFL Week 4?

The Minnesota Vikings host the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium, but they will be without Justin Jefferson on the field.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 NFL season, having won all three of their games and sitting alone atop the NFC North. In their Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, they will look to keep their strong run going, although they will have to do so without Justin Jefferson, who is sidelined with an injury.

Jefferson’s issues date back to the Vikings’ Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, specifically involving a sprained left ankle. Although Kevin O’Connell revealed that his star wide receiver is “definitely feeling better,” the plan is to have him back for the next game.

“We’ll see how he comes in,” the head coach said after Friday’s practice. “He’s going to get treatment throughout the next couple days and the goal is try to get him back out there practicing next week. I know it’s a big one for him next week going to Louisiana.”

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Kyler Murray’s available receivers

Although Jefferson’s absence could be a major setback for the Vikings, Kyler Murray knows he has several options available in the passing game. The main targets in this department are Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before a game against the Green Bay Packers.

LWR SWR RWR Tai Felton Jauan Jennings Jordan Addison Myles Price Jeshuan Jones

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Jefferson’s absence will be felt

Losing Justin Jefferson is a massive gut punch to the Vikings’ passing game and offensive structure. Through the first three games of the 2026 season, Jefferson hauled in 13 receptions on 17 targets for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns, continuing to draw top coverage and command the defense’s full focus.

Beyond his raw numbers, his absence completely alters how opposing defenses play Minnesota—without his game-breaking route running and gravity stretching the field, safety help can slide into the box to stifle the run game, forcing the rest of the receiving corps to beat tight single coverage on every down.

Key takeaways

Ankle injury sidelines Justin Jefferson for Minnesota’s Week 4 game against Miami.

sidelines Justin Jefferson for Minnesota’s Week 4 game against Miami. Practice next week remains the goal for the receiver ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup.

remains the goal for the receiver ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup. 13 receptions for 179 yards were recorded by Jefferson over the first three games.

