Why isn’t Puka Nacua playing tonight for Rams vs Broncos in 2026 NFL Week 3 SNF?

Star receiver Puka Nacua misses out as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to meet the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos take center stage as one of the main events on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. While both sides have their starting and backup quarterback depth charts locked in, Sean McVay’s squad will unfortunately be without wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Initially listed as doubtful on the official list, Nacua is inactive for Sunday’s game in Denver. A hip injury kept him out of the Week 2 win over the New York Giants, but his latest setback is a groin injury.

The decision to rule him out stems from a choice not to risk Nacua’s health, aiming to have him ready for NFL Week 4. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that there is a real possibility Nacua could suit up next week for a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Rams prioritize long-term health to protect offense

The Denver Broncos are a tough opponent, as are the Eagles next week. The best thing would be for Nacua to get more rest and be fully ready for the bulk of the season and the playoffs. Luckily, the Rams have Davante Adams looking like he is still in his prime, and he will be the Rams’ top target this week.

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

Nacua has been listed as a non-participant on each of the Rams’ last five injury reports as he deals with a hip injury that head coach Sean McVay has termed “soreness in his groin” that is unrelated to the psoas discomfort that he dealt with in training camp.

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Fellow WR Davante Adams will again have unfettered access to targets from QB Matthew Stafford, with Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith as the others available at the position.

The Rams continue to deal with that sensitive injury, in addition to remaining without Myles Garrett. Holding a 1-1 record, they will look to secure a major result against a tough Broncos team led by Bo Nix.

Key takeaways

Puka Nacua is inactive for Sunday Night Football against Denver.

A groin injury was cited as the primary physical setback.

Week 4 against Philadelphia is targeted as a potential return timeline.