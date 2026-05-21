Will Howard believes Aaron Rodgers’ return to Steelers will benefit him despite lack of playing time

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Aaron Rodgers and Will Howard as two of their quarterbacks for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers will play his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after confirming his retirement following the 2026 NFL season. It is now time for Will Howard to learn as much as possible, as the future of the franchise could have him as its primary signal-caller.

“I was excited, I really was, because we really developed a special friendship, I felt like, last year. To be able to have another year with him and to learn from him, for him to continue to pour into Drew [Allar] and also me, is just an unbelievable opportunity for me as a young player in this league to learn from one of the legends that’s been doing it for a long time,” Howard said to the press.

“So, I’m excited. I just want to soak up everything I can. Take advantage of my opportunities when they’re there and just be the best version of myself every day.”

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Will Howard’s rookie season was entirely a developmental year, as Aaron Rodgers managed to play every regular-season and playoff game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will now be time for Howard to make the most of the opportunity, with the possibility of becoming the new leader of Steel City in 2027.

Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who will take the reins in Pittsburgh next season?

Aaron Rodgers will have his last dance in 2026, making this his final chance to win another Super Bowl ring. While many are enjoying the opportunity to have him for this season, others are already looking a little further ahead: who will be the starting quarterback in 2027?

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It is clear that the recent selections of Will Howard and Drew Allar in the last two drafts are a strong indication of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ search for a future franchise quarterback. The development of both players under the wing of Rodgers, combined with Mason Rudolph’s experience on the depth chart, could be extremely beneficial for Mike McCarthy and his staff.

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Opportunities to learn from Rodgers

The masterclass kicks off right now on the field with OTAs (running in blocks from May 18–21, May 26–29, and June 8–12), where Howard and Allar can study how Rodgers commands the huddle, messes with defenses during 7-on-7 drills, and uses his legendary hard count.

Then things pick up with Mandatory Minicamp (June 2–4), a high-intensity stretch under Mike McCarthy that will really test their mental speed. Finally, the real grind happens at Training Camp starting in late July. That’s where the young QBs can watch firsthand how a four-time MVP breaks down film, reads complex coverages, and prepares his mind and body for his 22nd and final NFL season.