Aaron Rodgers serves as an inspiration for Will Howard as Steelers OTAs begin

Aaron Rodgers and Will Howard are two of the quarterbacks that Mike McCarthy will have at his disposal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers not only confirmed that he will continue playing for one more year, but he was also one of the first to arrive during the morning session of the Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs. There, Will Howard was seen trying to replicate some of his movements, something he had already been doing during the previous season.

“Last year, Will Howard copied a lot from Aaron Rodgers, such as his snap cadence. This year? It looks like the Ohio State product — and today’s Steelers QB2 — is adopting his Mario Mushroom celebration,” the insider Brendan Howe revealed con X.

The presence of Rodgers at the Steelers facilities carries significant weight. In fact, he continues to amaze his own teammates, as Chris Boswell reflected in a conversation with the media: “It can only be good.”

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Will Howard is entering his second year in the NFL, and now the recently drafted Drew Allar has also joined this quarterback room. Both players have plenty to learn from A-Rod in what could potentially be his final season as a professional player.

Last year, Will Howard copied a lot from Aaron Rodgers, such as his snap cadence. This year?



It looks like the Ohio State product — and today’s #Steelers QB2 — is adopting his Mario Mushroom celebration. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/snNh9LCMfN — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) May 18, 2026

Experience and youth as backups for Aaron Rodgers

With Aaron Rodgers officially back for the 2026 season, the battle for the backup spots in Pittsburgh is underway. Veteran Mason Rudolph brings proven NFL experience, while the youth movement features Will Howard (a 2025 sixth-round pick) and rookie Drew Allar (a 2026 third-round selection).

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As OTAs already begun this week, Will Howard has surprisingly emerged as the projected QB2, taking reps directly behind Rodgers. This leaves Rudolph relegated to QB3 and highly vulnerable to being traded or released before the regular season, as the franchise shifts its focus toward developing its two young signal-callers.

Steelers, McCarthy are already preparing for what’s ahead

Following the recent schedule release, head coach Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers face an immediate test to open the 2026 NFL regular season. The team kicks off the campaign at Acrisure Stadium in Week 1 (Sept. 13) against a hungry Atlanta Falcons squad, marking a rare home opener for the franchise.

The Black and Gold will then hit the road in Week 2 (Sept. 20) for a tough conference battle at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots. Finally, McCarthy gets his first taste of intense divisional rivalry in Week 3 (Sept. 27), when the Steelers return home to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial, early-season AFC North showdown.